Scott McCarron wins fifth annual Shaw Charity Classic

By Tommy Osborne, September 8 2017 —

On Sept. 3, Scott McCarron won the fifth annual Shaw Charity Classic at Canyon Meadows Golf Course with a score of -16. The Shaw Charity Classic is a senior professional golf tournament that partners with 11 charities — such as the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation and Kids Help Phone — dedicated to improving children’s well-being and development. The initiative has raised over $20 million since its first tournament in 2013.

This year’s tour ran from Sept. 1–3 and featured big names such as Fred Couples and Rocco Mediate.

On day one, McCarron had his best round, shooting an impressive 63 (-7). But Kevin Sutherland led the first day with a score of 62 (-8) — one stroke away from the course record. McCarron and Miguel Ángel Jiménez trailed at -7 and at -6, respectively.

Previous tournament champion Couples and three-time Masters champion Nick Faldo finished at -3, while Mediate finished at -2. McCarron secured the lead on the second day of the tournament, scoring 64 (-6) to put him at -13.

McCarron was not alone in the low-scoring spectacle, as Faldo shot 64 (-6) and Jiménez scored 65 (-5). In total, seven golfers scored -5 or better and 14 scored -4 or better.

McCarron was pleased with the results but kept his ego in check.

“There’s some really good players right behind me and I’m going to have to put the pedal down and make a bunch of birdies tomorrow,” he said.

Faldo started off hot on the second day, going -4 on the front nine, with back-to-back birdies on holes two and three, as well as eight and nine.

“It was nice to feel I could go for it. That was the goal coming here and playing,” Faldo said. “I’ve been working on enough things that it’s just putting it to the test, so that was really great.”

On the final day of the tournament, McCarron fought to keep the lead. Sutherland started strong, scoring a birdie and eagling on holes three and four, respectively. Despite that, Sutherland only finished with a 68 (-2).

“I just didn’t hit the ball well,” Sutherland said. “I’m disappointed I didn’t play better today. Got off to a great start and didn’t take advantage.”

Jiménez shot a 66 (-4), ending at -15 — only one stroke behind McCarron, who shot a 67 (-3) to end the tournament with a -16.

McCarron’s victory was his fourth tournament victory of the year. He made a three-foot putt on hole 18 to secure a par and the one-stroke victory.

“It felt good,” McCarron said. “It was a little bit of relief because I played such good golf and battled it out with Sutherland and Jiménez. It was a battle all day long.”

McCarron said the crowd enhanced the tournament.

“We always seem to have really great crowds up here at Calgary, so it’s a lot of fun,” McCarron said.

A total of 42,250 fans attended — a Shaw Charity Classic record.

