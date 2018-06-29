Sean Chu announces increased police presence on northwest Red Line

By Matty Hume, July 5 2018 —

Throughout July and August, there will be an increased presence of Calgary Police Service (CPS) and Transit Peace Officers between the Brentwood and Tuscany LRT stations, Ward 4 councillor Sean Chu announced from the Dalhousie LRT platform Thursday afternoon.

Chu described the initiative as a joint effort between CPS and LRT security officers to reduce disorderly behaviour on the northwest leg of the Red Line, especially during the Calgary Stampede.

“[During] the 10 days of Stampede, as we know, a lot of people have one too many to drink and they take transit, especially LRT,” Chu said. “And in turn, you have more misbehaviour and some criminal activity happening. For the security of everybody in the whole city, this initiative will be conducted during July and August, increasing uniform officers and sometimes plainclothes officers.”

Calgary Police Const. Jason Schneider said an increased presence will allow CPS to interact with the public in a greater capacity.

“What we find is the LRT is utilized a lot more through the spring and summer and fall. There’s a lot more citizens out there,” Schneider said. “We want them to see a uniformed presence with a partnership between the LRT security ops teams and the Calgary Police Service.”

From the Calgary police you’re going to see the patroller, who’s dressed [in uniform], as well as the mountain bike team,” he continued. “They’ll be on mountain bikes interacting with the neighbouring businesses as well as riding the LRT trains themselves and going up and down the platforms.”

Chu also highlighted an increase in plainclothes officers between the Brentwood, Dalhousie, Crowfoot and Tuscany stations.

“I would like to send a message to all the criminals — during any given time — to stay away from the northwest area, especially the four LRT stations, specifically in July and August,” Chu said. “And don’t even think about doing anything bad during Stampede.”

