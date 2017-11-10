SLC contemplate definition of student experience in Nov. 14 meeting

By Derek Baker, November 14 2017 —

The Nov. 14 meeting of the Students’ Legislative Council began with a discussion of the first draft of the Students’ Union’s definition of the student experience, written and presented by president Branden Cave. The document was drafted based on suggestions and comments from SLC members at a previous council meeting.

Comments from SLC members regarding the draft included clarifying that the document is meant to be aspirational and that every students’ experience will be unique. Other concerns raised by SLC pertained to specifically mentioning the importance of accessibility, clarifying terms surrounding the wording “what you believe” and explicitly naming respect from university administration as an integral part of the student experience.

Following the discussion on the student experience was the resolution for engineering representative Chinmoy Ayachit’s excusal motion for the March 8 General Faculties Council meeting. This resolution was tabled last week due to concerns raised by nursing representative Jessica Revington and other council members. This week, further documentation was provided by Ayachit for requesting the excusal and the engineering representative answered questions to further clarify why his internship evaluation cannot be rescheduled to accommodate the March GFC meeting.

Revington, who was not in attendance, wrote in a statement read by arts representative Frank Finley that she appreciated Ayachit’s efforts in providing further documentation for requesting the excusal. The resolution passed unanimously.

Vice-president academic Tina Miller was the only executive to provide a full verbal report. She said she attended a meeting regarding Open Educational Resources, met with University of Calgary provost Dru Marshall and met with different VP academics from post-secondary institutions across the province to discuss various initiatives.

Faculty representative reports included promoting the vacant Faculty of Arts representative position, working on Quality Money applications and addressing concerns raised by students in their respective faculties.

During announcement period, vice-president student life Hilary Jahelka promoted the Beyoncé vs. Rihanna at Thursden taking place this Nov. 16 at the Den. Arts representatives promoted their Meet Your Arts Reps event, will be held on Nov. 17 in the Science Theatres main foyer.

Haskayne representative Lucas Ocampo also told the Gauntlet that he obtained his Class 7 Learner’s Licence today.

The next meeting of SLC is on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the MacHall Executive Council Chambers.

