SLC discuss meeting structure, appoint SU president-elect to U of C Presidential Search Committee

By Tina Shaygan, March 19 2018 —

The March 13 Students’ Legislative Council began with a discussion on potential reforms to the structure of the meetings themselves.

Brought forward by Students’ Union vice-president operations and finance Ryan Wallace at the request of SU president Branden Cave, the proposed reforms include amendments to the sections of the meeting regarding discussion and information items, as well as the statements and questions by gallery members.

The amendments are intended to “relax” the rules during consultation with third-parties in order to encourage flow of conversation. An amendment to move statements and questions by gallery members before resolutions is meant to allow for gallery members to provide input prior to SLC members voting. The next SLC meeting will be a trial run of the new format.

Next, Cave discussed Quality Money applications and said the projects were sent to the Board of Governors for approval during their March 16 meeting.

SLC also voted to appoint current kinesiology representative and president-elect Sagar Grewal to the Presidential Search Committee tasked with finding a replacement for University of Calgary’s president Elizabeth Cannon, whose resignation takes effect on Dec. 31. Cave said that the early appointment was appropriate since Grewal is already a member of SLC and would be on the committee when his term begins in May.

During executive reports, vice-president student life Hilary Jahelka said she attended the Students’ Legal Assistance volunteer appreciation event and spoke to the University of Alberta about period products. Vice-president operations and finance Ryan Wallace reported on meeting with U of C vice-president finances and services Linda Dalgetty and working on transition reports.

Faculty of Arts representative and vice-president student life-elect Nabila Farid reported on finalizing plans for the Faculty of Arts town hall. Law representative Bassam Saifeddine said he worked on changes to the faculty’s March open house and altering the composition of the admission committee to better reflect students’ diverse backgrounds.

During announcements, science representative Omer Mansoor said tickets for the Faculty of Science year-end gala are now available to students.

The next SLC meeting is on Tuesday, March 20 in MacHall Executive Council Chamber. All meeting documents can be accessed here.

Comments