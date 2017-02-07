Sled Island headliners announcement highlights Cloud Nothings and Converge

By Jason Herring, February 14 2017 —

Calgary music fans received a Valentine’s Day gift to remember when local music and arts festival Sled Island unveiled their first wave of headlining artists Tuesday.

Cloud Nothings and Converge are among the bands that will play at the 11th annual Sled Island Music & Arts Festival, taking place at venues across Calgary from June 21–25, 2017. Cloud Nothings is an Ohio indie rock band currently riding the success of their fifth album, Life Without Sound.

At the announcement event at Commonwealth Bar and Stage, Sled Island executive director Maud Salvi said the festival has been trying to get the band to play in Calgary for a few years. They stand in stark contrast to Converge, an acclaimed Massachusetts metalcore band that helped shape the genre.

Other major names set to play this year’s festival include seminal slowcore band Low, southern folk songwriter Waxahatchee, 1960s psychedelic pioneers Silver Apples and atmospheric black metal mainstays Wolves in the Throne Room.

Rounding out the initial wave of artists are Weyes Blood, Hailu Mergia, Daughters, Land of Talk, Thor & Friends, EX EYE, Mothers, King Woman and New Fries

On Jan. 17, Sled Island announced that experimental electronic and hip-hop artist Flying Lotus would curate this year’s festival. Curated picks from Flying Lotus, who will play at the Palace Theatre on June 24, will come as more bands are revealed.

One Sled tradition is going to be absent this year, as the festival moves away from all-day shows at Olympic Plaza. Salvi said the festival wants to focus on pub shows, and said that some all-ages shows will be moved to other venues.

These 16 artists are a small portion of Sled Island’s total lineup. According to the festival, over 250 artists, including visual artists and comedians, will perform this June. The next wave of artists will be announced on March 13.

For more information, visit sledisland.com

