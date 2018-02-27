Small fire causes closure of Math Sciences building

The Math Sciences building is closed due to a small fire early on March 1, the University of Calgary has confirmed in a statement.

“All classes scheduled for Math Sciences have been cancelled for the remainder of the day due to a fire in the building that has been extinguished,” the U of C said. “No one was injured and everyone was evacuated from the building safely.”

The U of C added that the building will remain closed pending an investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments