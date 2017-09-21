Spice up your breakfast with pumpkin waffles

By Christie Melhorn, September 27 2017 —

With fall comes a crisp chill in the air, the enjoyable crunch of leaves under your feet and an eruption of pumpkin-flavoured everything. Whether or not you’re a fan of the plump, charming gourd, its popularity won’t falter anytime soon. And understandably so, as pumpkins are loaded with fibre, potassium and vitamin C.

But it’s also understandable if you’ve been tainted by artificial pumpkin flavouring in junk like pumpkin-spice Pringles and Jell-O or if the “pumpkin spice basic bitch” stereotype has left a bad taste in your mouth. But it’s the simplicity and wholesomeness of natural pumpkin makes it a food to be honoured and enjoyed.

This month, spice up your life with this “basic” pumpkin waffle recipe. They are dense but soft and will satisfy your hunger along with your sweet tooth.

Ingredients

1 1/4 cup whole wheat all-purpose or pastry flour (sub with equivalent portion of gluten-free flour if needed)

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cinnamon

Pinch of salt

1 egg

1/4 cup unsweetened pumpkin puree

1 tbsp melted coconut oil or butter

2/3 cup milk of choice

1/4 cup maple syrup

Equipment:

Large mixing bowl

Whisk

Measuring cups and spoons

Waffle iron

Non-stick cooking spray

Optional toppings:

Raisins

Sunflower seeds

Peanut butter

Roasted nuts

Chocolate chips

Cream cheese

Whatever you want — get creative!

Instructions:

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt until evenly mixed.

Add the pumpkin puree, milk and egg. Blend thoroughly.

Add the coconut oil or butter and maple syrup to the mixture. When you think it’s blended enough, give two extra stirs for good measure.

Leave the batter to sit for 5–10 minutes while your waffle iron heats.

Once heated, liberally coat your waffle iron with non-sticking spray.

Pour around 1/2 cup of batter into the middle of the iron and close.

Cook according to your iron’s instructions and how you like your waffles. I prefer mine soft and doughy so I avoid setting the temperature too high.

When they’re done, remove carefully to avoid burning your fingers and place on a cooling rack. Or just stack ‘em up on a plate.

Once they’ve cooled off slightly, top with whatever you feel like. I find that cream cheese or four per cent greek yogurt round out the sweetness nicely and is very filling.

Comments