Spring into these dates with maple syrup, improv and ‘90s trivia

By Nikayla Goddard, February 28 2017 —

Want a date as sweet as your lover? Take them to the Maple Festival des Sucres on the weekend of March 4.

Heritage Park will host live performances, markets full of sweets, hay rides, magic and circus workshops and more for you and your sugar to check out. Celebrating French-Canadian culture, history and traditions, the two-day event is filled with everything maple and Canadian. Don’t miss the opening ceremony on March 4 at 9:15 a.m. The park is open until 5:00 p.m. both days.

The Kinkonauts’ One Lions will take you and your date on an imaginative journey worthy of a wild bedtime story. Like Father Like Son takes place on March 4 from 8:00 – 9:30 p.m. and you can experience an improvised play created by audience suggestions that explores “the metaphorical and metaphysical spaces that exist in all relationships” for just $10 at the LAB.

Aching for spring to arrive? Get a taste of warmer weather at the All Things Spring juried art show hosted by the Federation of Canadian Artists on March 4 at the Edgemont Community Centre. Over 200 pieces of artwork inspired by spring will be on display for art lovers to check out for free, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

If you’re looking to impress your date with your mad retro knowledge, look no further than the ‘80s and ‘90s Music Trivia Night at the Ranchlands Community Association. For $20, tickets include a night of friendly competition from 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. There will be lots of cocktails to boost your memory skills and give you a better chance of winning all of the great prizes they have to offer. Get your groove on!

