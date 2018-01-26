Stay entertained all February long

By Matt Hume, January 26 2018 —

Whether you’re still trying to ride the high of Big Winter Classic or you’re tired of sitting at home staring at the ceiling, you should go see a show in February. With a music scene like Calgary’s, you have no excuse not to prime your future self for hearing aids every weekend, so have at ‘er. Here’s a few music scenes to check out this month if your schedule isn’t too packed.

Portugal. The Man @ MacHall — Feb. 6:

MacHall has always been Calgary’s go-to venue for shows that need a little more space than a good pub, making us students a lucky bunch. This year is no different, with Portugal. The Man being the first event on their February calendar. I know you want to sing along to that song from the iPad commercial — go enjoy yourself.

Conan/The Weir @ The Palomino — Feb. 9:

Conan, Britain’s filthiest doom metal outfit, is blessing the stage at Calgary’s finest BBQ joint. They have an album called Revengeance, which features songs like “Throne of Fire” and “Wrath Gauntlet.” Sick as hell, right? Plus, Calgary sludge phenoms The Weir are releasing a brand new EP at the show. It’s worth going just to scoop a copy of that.

Bug Incision @ High Line — Feb. 12:

This is for all you cool weirdos out there. Bug Incision is a concert series and record label showcasing the best in Calgary’s avant-experimental scene. The evening features various groupings of six to eight musicians delivering free-form art that’s always a unique experience. If you need to scratch a high-concept, improvisational itch, Bug Incision has your back.

Abductees/Pizza Bath @ Nite Owl — Feb. 17:

Get your punk on! Local pop-punk powerhouses Abductees and Pizza Bath are both releasing albums on Feb. 17 with support from All Hands On Jane and The Old Wives. This is the first full-length from Pizza Bath, who’ve already delivered a great single in “Fire” and rocked Big Winter Classic. This is sure to be all kinds of rad and a good time in general — pairs

nicely with cheap suds and good buds.

Borscht/Crystal Eyes/Symfam @ The Palomino — Feb. 24:

You’ll kick yourself if you miss the best of Edmonton power pop, Borscht. They’re as sweet as music can be, like a trip to the candy store for your ears. You’ll be smiling the whole time, even with a hint of melancholy you might feel through their dreamier songs. It’ll be a night of prairie-inspired dream pop, with Crystal Eyes and Symfam rounding out the lineup.

Griffest 2018 @ Broken City — Feb. 25:

Not only will this be a fun afternoon full of all-out jams, but all funds raised will go towards donations for the Autism Aspergers Friendship Society of Calgary. You can feel good while taking in a stacked bill of local favourites, including Napalmpom, Ghost Factory, HighKicks, No More Moments and Chained by Mind. It’s an all-ages blast, so bring all the coolest members of your family and make a Sunday afternoon feel like a Saturday night.

