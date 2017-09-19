Stay trendy this fall on a student budget

By Hurmut Humayun, September 22 2017 —

This year’s fall trends focus more on fabrics and textures than specific styles or silhouettes. This allows for a lot of creativity and room to express your personal style. Since students don’t have an unlimited budget, here are some easy fall trends that anyone can follow for $60 or less.

Dark Florals



Florals for spring are nothing groundbreaking, but the transition between summer and fall is made easier with a fresh use of darker tones. The floral trend is basically what you were wearing in the spring but with a little more edge. While millennial pink was the color of spring, fall florals use a moodier colour palette of deep jewel tones.

Velvet

Before you pull out your old velour sweatsuit, it’s important to note the major difference between the velvet trend of the 2000’s and that of today — polish. Though the fabric is equally luxe, today’s velvet pieces are more refined than baggy sweats with ‘Juicy’ written across the ass. This trend has permeated clothing, shoes and accessories, making it easy to incorporate into your fall wardrobe.



Futuristic Materials

When German fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld launched a rocket in the middle of the Grand Palais for his fall showcase, he sent the fashion world into the space age. Glitter, metallic finishes, iridescent fabrics and holographic colours are all great ways to incorporate this out-of-this-world trend into your fall style. Silver tones and strong shoulders are features that make for pieces worthy of Studio 54.

High Shine

With the help of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, patent and synthetic leather are officially in style. Though high-octane shine can be beautiful and eye-catching, it can also be hard to wear and style every day. For those just getting into this trend, start with accessories and work your way up.

Sheer

It isn’t a fall trend list until layering is mentioned, so here it is. Sheer fabric is a perfect transition fabric from summer to fall. It adds a much needed edge to your wardrobe while allowing you to continue wearing spring pieces like crop tops and bralettes.

Comments