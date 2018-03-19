Students’ Union committee terms of references amended at uneventful March 20 SLC meeting

By Ashar Memon, March 21 2018 —

The March 20 meeting of the Students’ Legislative Council began with the final Board of Governors report for the academic year by student representative Sam Sirianni.

Sirianni said she provided her written report in advance and concluded by welcoming questions and bidding farewell to SLC.

A resolution put forward in-absentia by Students’ Union vice-president operations and finance Ryan Wallace for “non-substantive” changes to SU committee terms of reference was approved unanimously by SLC members.

During executive reports, vice-president academic Tina Miller said she met with University of Calgary provost Dru Marshall to discuss funding allocations for the U of C’s academic plans. Miller said she also met with U of C vice-president student experience Susan Barker to discuss funding allocations for Student Success Centre programs.

Vice-president student life Hilary Jahelka reported that she answered emails regarding changes to Bermuda Shorts Day. Jahelka also said she met with Barker to discuss the changes to BSD changes, as well as discuss mental health and the Stepping Up workshop on healthy relationships, which will be held on March 29. Students can RSVP for the workshop by emailing Jahelka.

During committee chair reports, Miller said the Teaching Excellence Awards Committee met to approve the final list of winners. Jahelka reported the Clubs Committee approved a last-minute funding request.

Most faculty representatives reported that they worked on transition documents for their successors. Some also said they attended the Faculty of Arts town hall hosted by arts representative and vice-president student life-elect Nabila Farid. Science representative Kayla Huggard said she’s been working with her faculty to purchase a new printer for the Science Collaborative Space.

The next SLC meeting is on Tuesday, March 27 in MacHall Executive Council Chamber. All meeting documents can be accessed here.

Comments