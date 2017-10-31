Students’ Union meeting full of clowns

By Matt Hume, October 31 2017 —

In the spirit of Halloween, the Oct. 31 meeting of Students’ Legislative Council allowed members to participate in full costume. With only a few superheroes in attendance by the scheduled 6:30 p.m. start, quorum seemed unlikely until 15 SLC members in full clown attire filed out of a single Car2Go at the MacHall entrance.

After a heartfelt endorsement of the university’s new partnership with Coca-Cola by means of a juggling routine from arts representative Donny McRonald, Board of Giggles (BOG) representative Penny Weiss gave a report on the Laughskayne School for Jesterial Thinking, a bold initiative set to have a space neighbouring the Hunter Hub for Entrepreneurship.

“We’re aiming to become a top-five clown college by 2019,” Weiss said.

The Students’ Union executives — notably dressed as mimes — refused to provide verbal reports.

This article is part of our humour section.

Comments