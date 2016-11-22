Students’ Union Nominations Committee appoints new student-at-large

By Nikayla Goddard, November 22 2016 —

The Students’ Union Nominations Committee has filled one of its three vacant positions for the SU’s elected body.

The new student-at-large for the University of Calgary senate is Jonah Zankl, who received unanimous approval from Students’ Legislative Council on his appointment. Zankl ran for the same position in the SU’s general election last year, but finished third behind Julie Le and Kyle Schole.

One of two senate representative positions had been vacant since early October due to Schole’s disqualification for not enrolling as a U of C student this semester.

With his nomination, Zankl stated he wishes to “bring the Senate to the students” by getting the senate involved with more events on campus and raising awareness among students for what the senate does for the university and Calgary communities.

Two vacant positions still remain in the SU’s elected body — the veterinary medicine representative and the social work representative. The social work representative position has remained vacant since last year’s SU general election in March, while the veterinary medicine position became vacant in October, when former veterinary medicine representative Erik Burows stepped down.

“We always try to reach out and make sure students are aware of these positions in the faculties and among students,” said SU vice-president operations and finance Branden Cave, who chairs Nominations Committee. “However, professional faculties such as vet med and social work often have uncontested elections. The SU continues to work with and encourage students to get involved, especially through our elected positions, as it is the best way to make a positive impact on campus.”

The role of the SU’s student-at-large on the U of C senate is to represent and promote student interests on the senate and liaise with senators.

