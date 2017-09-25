Students’ Union vice-president external announces resignation

By Jason Herring, September 28 2017 —

Shubir Shaikh has resigned from his position as the Students’ Union vice-president external, the SU announced Thursday morning. The resignation was for personal reasons.

The vice-president external is the SU’s main representative to all levels of government. They lobby and advocate for student issues to government officials. The SU is currently preparing for the municipal election, which takes place Oct. 16.

SU president Cave is taking over Shaikh’s responsibilities until a replacement is selected. He said working on the election will be an extensive task.

“It will require a lot out of those of us who are here,” Cave said. “Myself and [SU external communications specialist] Whitney [Hunter] will be doing as much as we can to keep that up.”

Students’ Legislative Council will appoint a sitting faculty representative to fill the role. The vacancy falls outside of the time range required for electing the position through a byelection.

“How that process works is the nominations committee will appoint a sub-committee, which will then solicit applications from current SLC members,” Cave said. “[The sub-committee] will then interview candidates and collect that information and send it to nominations committee, who will then make recommendations to SLC.”

The same process will repeat for the role left vacant by the vice-president external appointment.

SLC meetings take place on Tuesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the Executive Council Chambers in MacHall next to Stör.

The SU released the following statement:

“We are sad to report that Shubir Shaikh has, for personal reasons, decided to resign as VP External of the SU. Shubir has been a valuable member of our Executive team and he will be missed. We would like to thank him for his contributions and wish him the best.

“The SU has governance processes in place to manage the resignation of Executive members between elections. The SU’s Nominations Committee will oversee this process and will report on their progress publicly at SLC meetings.”

Comments