SU aims to help students stress less before exams

By Tina Shaygan, December 7 2017 —

StressLess Week, a semi-annual week-long event held by the University of Calgary Students’ Union, returned to MacHall for its fifth year. The event intends to provide students with support during the lead-up to exams.

SU vice-president student life Hilary Jahelka said events, such as Pet Therapy, yoga and art, can help alleviate some stress students face during this time.

“I feel like all of us can relate to how stressful exam time gets,” she said. “[StressLess Week] is just a way for students to take 10 minutes or half an hour of their day to pet some dogs, do some crafts.”

Jahelka added that StressLess Week is not intended to address serious mental health problems that would be best dealt with by professionals. Rather, the week is intended to encourage self-care.

“Students face mental-health issues throughout the year. We encourage students to seek help through the Wellness Centre at any point, not just when it’s a dire need,” she said. “This [StressLess Week] is just one way that we show that we care about students and want students to take care of themselves.”

StressLess Week events include three Pet Therapy sessions, an arts and crafts session and yoga in That Empty Space. New additions to this year’s StressLess Week included a tea and art night. The SU is also handing out de-stress packs throughout the week.

