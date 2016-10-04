SU injunction fails, university to seize control of MacHall

By Melanie Woods and Scott Strasser, October 7 2016 —

The University of Calgary will take control of the operation of MacHall, a court injunction ruled Oct. 7.

With the ruling, the university will collect all revenue generated by MacHall tenants — which the Students’ Union estimates to be $1.9 million annually — for the duration of the ongoing lawsuit over the building’s ownership.

“We are disappointed in the ruling,” SU president Stephan Guscott said. “The university sought to terminate the operating agreement four years before the end of its term, and this injunction would have prevented that from happening.”

More to come …

