SU talks student experience and byelection candidate appeals disqualification at busy SLC

By Tina Shaygan, October 25 2017 —

The Oct. 24 meeting of the Students’ Legislative Council included the unanimous appointment of a new vice-president external, swearing in of recently elected faculty representatives and a discussion on the definition of student experience.

Board of Governors student-at-large Sam Sirianni provided a brief report of the Oct. 20 BOG meeting, which included the unanimous approval of the Indigenous Strategy and updates on the U of C student experience. Sirianni redirected questions to Students’ Union president Branden Cave, citing that she was not actually present at the Oct. 20 meeting due to a conflicting practicum component for her course work. According to Cave, a U of C survey about student experience indicates that 83 per cent of students would choose U of C again if given the chance, 79 per cent of fourth-year students would choose U of C again if given the chance and U of C students care particularly about issues surrounding wi-fi access, residence parking and classroom overcrowding.

A discussion on the definition of student experience followed Sirriani’s report, in which faculty of law representative Bassam Saifeddine emphasized the need for mutual respect in interactions between students and the U of C administration. SU vice-president operations and finance Ryan Wallace added that he thinks individually defined professional development must be included for a complete definition of the student experience.

Cave and SU vice-president Tina Miller did not provide verbal reports. Wallace and SU vice-president student life Hilary Jahelka provided updates on Clubs Committee and Operations and Finance committee along with their verbal reports, which included hosting SU Muffin Talks sessions and a Mental Health Alliance meet and greet.

Faculty representative reports included discussions on Arts Lounge maintenance, General Faculties attendance and promotion of the SU Undergraduate Research Symposium.

During announcement period, Cave read a letter by Jarin Thundathil, which said he is appealing the decision of the Chief Returning Officers to disqualify him as the Cumming School of Medicine representative to the SU Review Board. Thundathil received 70 per cent of the votes in the SU byelection earlier this month but was disqualified for exceeding election spending limits. As a result, Jameson Dundas, who got 17 per cent of the votes, was announced the winner. The matter is now entirely up to the Review Board. Throughout the review process, one of the two medicine representative positions will remain vacant.

The next meeting of SLC will be on Oct. 31 in Executive Council Chambers in MacHall. Many members of council, including Cave, will attend in their Halloween costume — here’s hoping someone goes as the clown from It.

