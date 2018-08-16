Summer comes to a close with a productive SLC

By Derek Baker, August 31 2018 —

The last Students’ Legislative Council meeting of the summer met the evening of Aug. 28. Notable business included a presentation of the Students’ Union executive team’s annual plan, passing an extra-budgetary expenditure of $33,373 for construction of an emergency exit at the Den & Black Lounge and a pre-election report for the upcoming October byelection.

The SU executive team presented a plan outlining the goals and priorities they hope to achieve for their terms in office during the upcoming semesters. Divided into three priorities, vice-president academic Jessica Revington stated that the 76th Executive University of Calgary Students’ Union 2018-2019 Annual Operating Plan aims to operationalize the “promises and platform points we ran on and responsibilities in our portfolios.”

The three key priorities identified in the Annual Operating Plan are “Strengthen the Organization,” “Engage with Students” and “Prioritize Advocacy.” A draft of the plan, along with the subgoals that fit into each priority, can be viewed here. Council members voted unanimously to approve the first reading of the plan.

Other resolutions passed at the meeting include the second reading of the extra-budgetary expense of $33,373 to build a ramp connecting the Den & Black Lounge patio to the MacHall food court patio to create an emergency exit. SLC also passed amendments of the SLC Code of Conduct that address the behaviour of elected officials during election campaigns.

The amendments to the Code of Conduct clarify that during elections, executives may not volunteer or serve as official agents for any candidate. Non-executive officials may volunteer for candidates that are not running for the same position.

During executive reports, Revington highlighted a meeting with the Consent and Sexual Awareness Club VP academic to discuss ideas for this year’s Undergraduate Research Symposium. Vice-president student life Nabila Farid highlighted from her report attending an Indigenous Strategy implementation meeting. Vice-president operations and finance Kevin Dang reported on his work in the MacHall renovation consultations with SU president Sagar Grewal and other members of the university’s administration.

Grewal, who was not present at Tuesday’s meeting, submitted his report in advance.

Farid also announced that the SU will march in Calgary Pride this Sunday, Sept. 2.

During faculty representative reports, many officials reported on working with their respective faculties to prepare for their participation in orientation days. Additionally, social work representative Marissa Bennett and education representative Tina Miller highlighted their involvement welcoming two refugee students to campus through the SU’s Refugee Student Program.

The next meeting of SLC will be on Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the MacHall Executive Council Chambers. Access elected official reports, minutes and all other SLC documents here.

