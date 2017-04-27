Take your love to new heights with these outdoorsy date ideas

By Nikayla Goddard, May 17, 2017 —

Impress your lover this summer with some adventurous outdoor dates. Here are a few ideas that will give you a chance to get lost and your love a chance to be found.

Explore the wilderness by checking out some of Alberta’s hiking trails. Make a day trip west of Calgary to Kananaskis Country and hit up a few trails. For beginners, or those who just want to stroll through beautiful scenery, Eau Claire Trail, Forgetmenot Pond and Barrier Lake Lookout are easy trails to try. Maps can be found online or at information centres and there are usually signs to guide you along the way. Make sure to pick a nice day, dress accordingly and bring any necessary equipment and food for a picnic in the mountains.

Market season is in full swing with a variety of different vendors and products for you and your date to peruse. Calgary Night Market from June 2–3 is a great place to start — you can enjoy live music, food trucks, karaoke and an assortment of local vendors for free in the Southcentre Mall parking lot. On June 10, the Little Modern Market is open from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at Rally Pointe with a $5 admission. This spring market sells clothing, accessories, artwork, beauty products and more.

Explore the past with a retro date — rollerblading. Lloyd’s Recreation rents skates for $3 and admission varies from $5–9. Alien In-Line also offers rollerblading lessons to those less willing to dive right into a new sport.

Not sure where to go or what to do? Get spontaneous and try the nickel date. Start downtown and ask your lover to pick a number between five and 15. Walk down the street and flip a coin each time you reach a corner — heads is left and tails is right. Keep flipping the nickel and turning until you reach the number your date previously chose, then make your date where you are standing!

