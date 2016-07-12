The Gauntlet Radio: December 2017 edition

The December edition of the Gauntlet Radio on CJSW is here! Join us for a roundtable discussion regarding the provincial government’s extension of the tuition freeze and the U of C campus’ plan for a ‘drunk room.’ News Editor Tina Shaygan interviews Dr. Joshua Madsen about the on-campus psychology clinic, and Sports Editor Christie Melhorn interviews dance instructor Jennifer Fridfinnson about the status of dance as a discipline! Stick around for a few Canadian jams as well from Casper Skulls, Faith Healer, and Tough Age.

