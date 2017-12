On this episode of The Gauntlet Radio on CJSW, Editor in Chief Jason Herring, News Editor Tina Shaygan and Arts Editor Matt Hume discuss secondary suites, the Indigenized U of C coat of arms and the SU’s new VP External Puncham Judge. Tina interviews Judge to explore her plans for the new role, Matt interviews jazz legend Ramsey Lewis and Sports Editor Christie Melhorn interviews nutritionist Nicolette Jones.

Comments