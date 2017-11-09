Three standout Dinos in women’s basketball team’s Nov. 4 loss

By Tommy Osborne, November 8 2017 —

On Nov. 4, the University of Calgary women’s basketball team hosted the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds in a tight match. The 59–62 game was their first loss of the season, but several Dinos stood out in the hard-fought battle.

Brianna Ghali, guard/forward

Canada West all-star Brianna Ghali played with usual force, finishing the game with 21 points and nine rebounds — one short of a double-double. Ghali had no trouble getting to the basket, redeeming the team’s compromised ability to score. She landed an impressive eight out of 17 shots for a 47 per cent shot accuracy. As the Thunderbirds struggled to make shots around her, Ghali’s great defensive prowess held throughout the night — she also secured two steals in the game.

Erin McIntosh, guard/forward

As the Dinos’ second-leading scorer, Erin McIntosh proved to be a threat against UBC. She tallied 12 points and her physical style of play captured key rebounds for the Dinos. Her statistics don’t fully reflect her contributions, as several of her shots stopped the Thunderbird’s momentum, such as her third-quarter layup that ended UBC’s eight-point run. Her impressive work on the court also opened up many opportunities for her teammates.

Shannon Hatch, guard/forward

Hatch played a strong first two quarters and her efforts kept the Dinos close in a half where they only scored 27 points. Her dominance on the court forced the Thunderbirds to close around her, opening the court for her teammates. Unfortunately, Hatch committed three fouls with only 3:09 remaining in the second quarter. Overall, she achieved five rebounds and eight points in the first half and finished the game with seven rebounds and 10 points.

