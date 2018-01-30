Three top Dinos players from the women’s basketball’s dominant Pack the Jack win

By Tommy Osborne, February 3 2018 —

The University of Calgary Dinos Women’s Basketball Team earned an emphatic victory against the Mount Royal Cougars at the Jack Simpson Gym. The 53-point margin of victory was the Dinos’ largest this season and the 107 points marks a season high. While such a decisive victory was a team effort, three players took the court with distinct force.

1. Bobbi Jo Colburn, guard/forward

Second-year arts major Bobbi Jo Colburn played one of the best games of her university career. She led all scorers with 30 points — the highest by any Dinos player this season — and held anan impressive 55 per cent shooting accuracy. Her ability to score from anywhere on the court — whether a three pointer or from within the paint — made her unguardable and opened up multiple opportunities for her teammates. Her defense was equally impressive. Colburn’s five steals provided the lead to more baskets and stifled the Cougars. She also had six rebounds to cap off her incredible night.

2. Shannon Hatch, guard/forward:

Fifth year graduate student Shannon Hatch has been an incredible three-point shooter this season and she continued to prove her sharp shooting skills during Pack the Jack. She shot 5–10 in the game, including 3–5 from deep, and sunk 14 points. Along with Brianna Ghali and Erin Mcintosh, she was the second-highest scoring player on the court. Hatch’s defining moment occurred midway through the third quarter, where she went on a solo eight-point run. While the game was never in question, Hatch’s run got the Dinos back into their groove after a sloppy start to the third quarter where they allowed the Cougars to score 10 unanswered points.

3. Brianna Ghali, guard/forward:

Fifth-year kinesiology major Brianna Ghali executed a well-rounded game, with 14 points and seven rebounds. Five of which were offensive rebounds that gave the Dinos many second-chance points, allowing them to score at an absurd rate. She also had two steals, proving that she is a force to be reckoned with on defence as well.

