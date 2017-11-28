Tuition freeze extended another year

By Jason Herring, November 30 2017 —

Students studying in Alberta’s public universities won’t have to worry about tuition increasing for another year.

Minister of Advanced Education Marlin Schmidt announced Thursday morning in Edmonton that the Alberta government will extend the tuition freeze through the 2018–19 school year.

Publicly funded universities in Alberta, like the University of Calgary and the University of Alberta, can’t raise their tuition rates for the duration of the freeze. The Alberta New Democratic Party first implemented a two-year tuition freeze in September 2015 and extended it for a year in October 2016. In February, the U of C expressed concerns that the province would not supply the school with backfill funding, which would help negate money lost from the tuition freeze.

In a written statement, the Council of Alberta University Students expressed excitement about the announcement.

“Students are thrilled to see that the government has heard them and ensured that post-secondary education remains affordable and accessible,” read the statement, attributed to CAUS chair Reed Larson.

Schmidt will attend an event at Mount Royal University to discuss the announcement at 3:30 p.m.

More to come…

