U of C campus security pledges more CCTV on campus in 2017

By Scott Strasser, October 25 2016 —

University of Calgary campus security will increase its number of closed circuit television cameras next year, pledging another 176 cameras to be installed by the end of March 2017.

The U of C currently has 621 CCTV cameras on the main campus, Spyhill and Foothills locations.

The university has seen a massive increase in the number of CCTV cameras in the last few years. According to campus security, there were just 82 cameras at the U of C two years ago. The increase came with the introduction of a new security operations centre in the summer of 2015.

“Among other things, CCTV can act as a deterrent for theft,” chief of campus security Brian Sembo said. “Additionally, CCTV is already helping campus security and the Calgary Police Service solve a number of complaints and crimes across main campus.”

According to Sembo, the U of C’s surveillance program is still lagging behind other universities. He said similarly-sized universities can have anywhere from 3,500 to 9,000 cameras.

