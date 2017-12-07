U of C launch in-house psychology clinic

By Justin Schellenberg, December 8 2017 —

The University of Calgary is now home to an in-house psychology clinic, thanks in part to a $3.5-million donation made by two U of C alumni, Lori Egger and Steve Laut.

The clinic, which officially opened on Nov. 21, offers general therapy services, including for depression, anxiety and couples’ therapy.

Clinic director Joshua Madsen said the services will be tailored to meet the needs of the community, stressing that patients don’t have to be students at the U of C to receive treatment.

“It’s particularly convenient for students and staff here, but all Calgarians are welcome,” Madsen said.

The clinic will also serve as a way for graduate clinical psychology students to complete some of their course requirements on campus prior to moving on to their practicum at other community locations.

In addition to being conveniently located, clinical psychology PhD student Andrew Kim said the clinic will offer students like him the opportunity to focus on specialized forms of treatment such as couples’ therapy.

“The couple dynamic, working in that framework is something that I’ve always wanted to do but never had the opportunity, until this clinic,” Kim said. “It just adds that depth and breadth of training and gives it more of a specialized focus.”

Though it will be mainly staffed by graduate students, the new clinic is also exciting for undergraduate clinical psychology students.

Faculty of Arts Students’ Association psychology department representative Sahar Sultani believes the clinic could have a big impact on retaining students pursuing graduate studies at the school, adding a level of pride to the department.

“Students are excited,” Sultani said. “It makes us stand out as a psychology department to have a clinic on campus.”

Sultani added that the clinic will help in recruiting prospective psychology students to the U of C.

“I feel like a lot of people in high school who are looking where to go for psychology, it’s something that would make people choose here,” Sultani said. “It’s something that we can call our own and personally grow.”

Madsen said he is looking forward to helping psychology students with their training. He adds that he hopes members of the community will take advantage of the services provided by the clinic.

“Psychological difficulties are very common, and asking for help when you need it is a sign of strength,” Madsen said. “There are good resources available. We are now one of them.”

The clinic is located in the Education Block and can be reached here.

