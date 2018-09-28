U of C provost delivers presentation at Sept. 25 SLC

By Ashar Memon, September 28 2018 —

Students’ Union president Sagar Grewal began the Sept. 25 meeting of the Students’ Legislative Council by announcing that senate representative Anayat Sidhu has resigned from her position. Grewal did not provide a reason at the time, although Sidhu has since declared her candidacy for vice-president external in the SU byelection. Grewal also announced the MacHall survey had received 4,062 responses so far. The survey closed on Sept. 27.

All eyes then shifted to University of Calgary provost and vice-president academic Dru Marshall, the guest speaker for the evening, as she delivered a 40-minute presentation on her role at the U of C and a brief outline of the 2018–23 academic and research plans.

Marshall concluded her portion of the evening by reminding SLC to take care of themselves and to reach out for mental health support if needed.

Following Marshall’s presentation, Grewal briefly spoke to a report submitted by senate representative Alisha Gordon, who was absent due to a class conflict.

During executive reports, vice-president student life Nabila Farid reported that, among other things, she walked through Clubs Week and helped executives fill out feedback forms. Grewal said that he had meetings with Members of the Legislative Assembly from the United Conservative Party and with Ward 12 Coun. Shane Keating.

Vice-president operations and finance Kevin Dang reported meeting with university officials, while vice-president academic Jessica Revington said that she sat on a course outline working group to discuss changes to the standard course outline presented to students.

During faculty representative reports, several arts representatives reported attending the Arts Lounge re-opening event. Engineering representative Ahsen Imran said that he had a meeting with Engineering Students’ Society president Jiani Deng, without providing more details. The university recently ended their practice of collecting mandatory ESS membership fees from all engineering undergraduates.

Medicine representative Jarin Thundathil said that his faculty has approved the terms of reference for a newly created committee that will manage Feasby Lounge, a student space at the Foothills campus. He said the move effectively gives students control of the lounge.



The next meeting of SLC will be on Oct. 2 at 6:30 p.m. in the MacHall Executive Council Chambers. Access elected official reports, trimester reports, minutes and all other SLC documents here.

