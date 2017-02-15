University of Calgary Chess Club hosts Battle of Alberta tournament

By Scott Strasser, February 14 2017 —

Dozens of chess players from across the province will gather at the University of Calgary from Feb. 18–19 for the annual Battle of Alberta chess tournament.

The Battle of Alberta takes place every February at one of the province’s post-secondary institutions. The University of Alberta hosted and won last year’s event, while Mount Royal University hosted in 2015.

The U of C Chess Club will host this year’s tournament in That Empty Space. Chess club president Riley Workman said between 30 and 40 players will compete, including a handful from the U of C.

“We haven’t fully established our team yet [but I would] guess somewhere between six and eight [of our players],” Workman said.

The tournament will abide by World Chess Federation standardized rules, including time clocks and the “no touch” rule — if you touch a piece, you have to use it.

The U of C Chess Club was founded in 2015 by Workman and fourth-year chemical engineering student Chinmoy Ayachit. Workman said the club’s weekly meet-ups offer a friendly environment for both new and veteran chess players at the U of C to work on their skills.

“Sometimes Masters come in,” Workman said. They’re open to teaching students of all levels. And it’s just fun. Chess is good for the mind. That’s useful for a university environment.”

The Battle of Alberta is also open to independent players and non-students. The registration fee for a university student is $10 while the fee for a non-student is $15.

