Very serious reviews: Third time’s the charm for the God of Thunder

By Jill Girgulis, November 10 2017 —

It’s been a long journey, but Thor Odinson finally got to star in a movie that won’t be remembered as one of the worst in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The third standalone Thor movie, Thor: Ragnarok, was released Nov. 3 and has received positive responses from fans and critics — a first for a movie starring the Norse god.

“I don’t understand why everyone cares so much about the opinion of a rotten tomato, but I guess that’s Earth for you,” Thor, the God of Thunder, shrugged.

While there was a happy ending for our fair-haired hero, the climactic battle wasn’t without its casualties.

“Don’t get me wrong, we certainly lost some family along the way,” Thor admitted. “I still sometimes find myself holding out my hand and expecting Mjolnir to come flying back into my arms.”

Speaking of family, Thor’s adopted brother, Loki, shows his face just in time to meet Hela, the Goddess of Death — who is also their older sister. Hela’s mission was to ascend to her rightful title of the ‘Only Good MCU Villain.’ When asked whether he felt threatened by his elder sister, Loki was reluctant to give a straight answer.

“I will neither confirm nor deny that,” Loki glared. “But mark my words, I will destroy every single person who says that witch can wear a horned helmet better than I can.”

The movie also features appearances from several recognizable faces, including Valkyrie, Doctor Strange, Heimdall, Odin and that guy who never seems to get an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Thor wasn’t the only Avenger dancing to Led Zeppelin in the cosmos. Fighting against and later alongside him — it’s complicated — was Hulk/Bruce Banner, the Avenger with too many personality disorders to count. At one point in the film, Banner makes an unexpected return from Hulk form and has to don fellow Avenger Tony Stark’s duds.

“Let’s be honest, I make a way better Tony Stark than Tony. I’m expecting a paycheque his size for Avengers: Infinity War,” Banner insisted. “It’s the least they can do for me while I wait for a standalone Hulk movie to be green-lit.”

This article is part of our humour section.

Comments