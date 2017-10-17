What costume should you wear this Halloween?

By Taylor Benn, October 18 2017 — Which is your favourite Halloween movie series?SawScreamHalloweentownScary MovieFriday the 13thWhat’s your go-to MacHall bite?Kobe BeefUmi SushiTimmies — the lines are worth the caffeineSubwayThe DenHow do you write the date?October 31, 201710/31/17Halloween 2k17 bitches!31/10/17Tuesday, October 31st, 2017Which is the spookiest animal?Toddlers in the toy aisleA hungry lionA pangolinA mooseAn Asiatic black bear — seriously, google it.What costume do you want to wear?A bedsheet ghostHawaiian Shirt GuyBeetlejuiceAnything that comes in Onesie formA corn dogAt what age did you stop trick-or-treating?1315Stop trick-or-treating? How dare you even suggest such an absurd thingWhen my friends stoppedI never startedIf you knew you’d die tomorrow, what would you do today?Start a coup in the United StatesSpend it with my loved onesLive my dreamsCry a lotSpend all my savings on bags of DoritosBest four letter word?LoveAsdfFuckNopeTacoHave you ever participated in Devil’s Day shenanigans?What's Devil's Day?I have thought about it, but never followed throughNo, my mom would kill meI've teepee'd a house or twoI own a baseball bat, you have a mailbox ... need I say more?What Faculty are you in?Science/EngineeringKin for the winI'm mad you put science with engineeringArtsI'm not a student/you're the worst and forgot about my facultyWhat was your favourite thing to get on Halloween?Sour candiesMini chocolate barsThe toothbrush from that dentist neighbour everyone seemed to haveThose unnatural marshmallow squishiesAnything without a razor bladeWhere do you sit during lectures?Front rowBack rowLectures? You mean nap time?Left sideRight sideWhat costume should you wear this Halloween?You Got: Share Your Results! SHARE TWEET Comments Tagged: costume, halloween, quiz, spooky, spoopy