KONICA MINOLTA DIGITAL CAMERA
Photo courtesy Laszloen

What costume should you wear this Halloween?

By Taylor Benn, October 18 2017 —

 

Which is your favourite Halloween movie series?

Saw
Scream
Halloweentown
Scary Movie
Friday the 13th

What’s your go-to MacHall bite?

Kobe Beef
Umi Sushi
Timmies — the lines are worth the caffeine
Subway
The Den

How do you write the date?

October 31, 2017
10/31/17
Halloween 2k17 bitches!
31/10/17
Tuesday, October 31st, 2017

Which is the spookiest animal?

Toddlers in the toy aisle
A hungry lion
A pangolin
A moose
An Asiatic black bear — seriously, google it.

What costume do you want to wear?

A bedsheet ghost
Hawaiian Shirt Guy
Beetlejuice
Anything that comes in Onesie form
A corn dog

At what age did you stop trick-or-treating?

13
15
Stop trick-or-treating? How dare you even suggest such an absurd thing
When my friends stopped
I never started

If you knew you’d die tomorrow, what would you do today?

Start a coup in the United States
Spend it with my loved ones
Live my dreams
Cry a lot
Spend all my savings on bags of Doritos

Best four letter word?

Love
Asdf
Fuck
Nope
Taco

Have you ever participated in Devil’s Day shenanigans?

What's Devil's Day?
I have thought about it, but never followed through
No, my mom would kill me
I've teepee'd a house or two
I own a baseball bat, you have a mailbox ... need I say more?

What Faculty are you in?

Science/Engineering
Kin for the win
I'm mad you put science with engineering
Arts
I'm not a student/you're the worst and forgot about my faculty

What was your favourite thing to get on Halloween?

Sour candies
Mini chocolate bars
The toothbrush from that dentist neighbour everyone seemed to have
Those unnatural marshmallow squishies
Anything without a razor blade

Where do you sit during lectures?

Front row
Back row
Lectures? You mean nap time?
Left side
Right side

What costume should you wear this Halloween?

You Got:

Comments

Tagged: , , , ,

Related Stories

Hiring | Staff | Advertising | Contact | PDF version | Archive | Volunteer