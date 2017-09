By Frankie Hart, September 14 2017 —

This year’s Orientation Week welcomed thousands of first-year students to campus. The event is a University of Calgary tradition that prepares new students for campus life. Based on your decisions throughout O-Week, how have you started off your first year at the U of C?

How much enthusiasm did you put into performing your faculty chant? My throat will never be the same. I was sitting the whole time. I couldn't remember the words, but I tried. I was too busy covering my ears to chant. What did you submit during the TopHat demonstration during a breakout session? A hella dank meme. An extremely normal answer. I couldn't figure out how to use it. Nothing. I didn’t want others seeing my answer. What kind of booth did you hit up first at Campus Expo? Whichever looked the most helpful. Whichever looked the most interesting. What’s Campus Expo? Whichever looked like it had the most free stuff. How was the MuchMusic Video Dance Party? I didn't go. Social interaction scares me. I was too tired, so I just took a nap. I missed it because I thought it was on a different day. I busted out my finest moves. What did you do at the UCalgaryStrong Carnival? I wandered around, mostly. I just played with the parachute — I still don't know what the point of that was. Pretty much everything. I got more free stuff! What was your favourite part of O-Week? The department- and faculty-specific events. Figuring out what everything is. Either the free notebook or the free candy. Having the Orientation Leaders help me find my classes. How did you keep track of the information overload? I'm good. I think I'll be able to remember it. I took pictures for reference. I took notes. Are you ready for your first year? Yup — that's totally the thing that I'm doing that I am also ready for. I think so — I already have all my textbooks. I'm sure I'll find someone with the same schedule that I can follow. Please help me.

What type of first year are you? You Got: Share Your Results! SHARE TWEET

Comments