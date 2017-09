By Frankie Hart, September 19 2017 —

It’s 3 a.m. and your alarm will ring in a few hours. You haven’t even started the paper that’s due at 9. Unfortunately, you’ve stumbled into an endless hole of Buzzfeed quizzes. You NEED to find out what Disney princess drawn as a fruit represents your soul. Little do you know that there’s a set of quizzes far stranger. Complete this quiz to find out which quiz you should take next.

What option below resonates with you on a personal level? Situational diarrhea Toasty milk Parasitic wasp Leg egg Traumatic breakfast How do you like your memes served? Boneless Crispy Spicy Stuffed-crust Cold and moist What is your biggest fear? Hearing a bird's thoughts My cat not loving me anymore Spiders for hands Being replaced by my doppelganger Ass sentience Your biggest turn on is: The word "aubergine" Dinosaur necks Orange smelly markers Early-morning dehydration Fans What is the most desirable personality trait? A need for speed Cold, dead eyes Object permanence A hankerin' for some tater tots Illiteracy What's the first thing you think of when you wake up? Plant sex Some juicy pastrami The anatomy of elf ears The death of my ego Grape bubbles in my knees Choose an impulsive mistake: Letting the earth take me Mom's spaghetti Making a nice pudding Cutting off my own legs Compulsive heterosexuality How did you find this quiz? I'm going to write a scathing Yelp review Bad. Spiritually enlightening I'm having a seizure On the internet

What trashy Buzzfeed quiz should you take next? You Got: Share Your Results! SHARE TWEET

Comments