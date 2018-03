By Frankie Hart, March 6 2018 —

You’ve seen them everywhere on your way to classes. Thousands of sets of eyes stare at you while traversing MacHall. You’ve contemplated your choices for the positions, but one crucial question remains — which campaign poster are you, spiritually? Which one really gets you? Take this quiz to find out.

How would you describe yourself? Serious Coy Fun Whimsical How will you decide who to vote for? I'll be voting for the cutest candidate. A thorough read-through of the platforms on the SU website and the Gauntlet supplement. Whoever's name I manage to remember. Whoever has the funniest posters. If you ain't memein', I ain't votin'. What is your favourite SU-organized event? Concerts and Events Cinemania SexWeek Stress-Less Favourite bite to get at MacHall? A blizzard. A burger. A wrap. A piece of cake. If you had to run for a position, what would your go-to buzzword be for your campaign? Collaboration Strength Provocative Innovation What's your typical coffee fix? A frap. I run on sugar more than caffeine. Who needs coffee. I just pour Red Bull into my eyes. I order at random. A single scalding shot of dark espresso. Are you a Fire, Air, Earth or Water sign? Water (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces) Fire (Aires, Leo, Sagittarius) Air (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius) Earth (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn) What are you watching on Netflix? Riverdale The End of the F**king World Stranger Things Everything Sucks!

What SU election poster are you, spiritually?

This is part of our humour section.

